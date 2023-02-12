Weatherman Forecasts Mainly Dry Weather

Srinagar: Weatherman department here on Saturday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir from Sunday. Earlier there was light snow in Kashmir Valley including Srinagar and hilly areas of Jammu region, officials said. Also minimum temperature recorded a drop across J&K with Gulmarg recording a low of minus 8.3°C, a meteorological department official here.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 0.5°C against 0.7°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 0.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 0.0°C against 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 0.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 8.3°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 1.0°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.5°C against 12.8°C on the previous night. It was 0.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 1.8°C (above normal by 0.6°C), Batote 2.4°C (below normal by 0.2°C), Katra 8.8°C (0.7°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 1.1°C (0.9°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 10.4°C and minus 6.7°C respectively, the official said.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print