New Born Among Family Of 5 Found Dead In Kupwara

Srinagar: Five members of a family, including three children, hailing from Uttar Pradesh were found dead in their rented house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, police said.
Majid Ansari (35) and four of his family members were found unconscious in their rented accommodation at Kralpora in Kupwara district by their neighbours, who sought help from a local doctor, police said.
All the five were declared dead upon examination, they added.
While police have launched the inquest proceedings, officials said suffocation was the likely cause of the deaths.
The other deceased have been identified as Ansari’s wife Sohana Khatoon (30) and their three children — Faizan (four), Abu Zarr (three) and an unnamed infant.
The family hailed from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

