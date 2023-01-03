Secretary reviews implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in J&K

JAMMU: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar today reviewed implementation of flagship programme ‘Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Mission Director, ABDM, made a presentation regarding the milestones achieved and the targets set as part of scheme execution. It was informed that, so far, more than 50 lakh ABHA IDs have been created and 3500 health facilities have been registered under the Health Facility Registry (HFR).

The Secretary also reviewed the Hospital Health Professional Registration and asked the CMOs to ensure registration of all the Health Professionals on the designated portal within two weeks besides linking their Aadhars. He said that the aim of ABDM is to develop support system for integrated digital health infrastructure of the country which shall bridge the existing gap among different stakeholders of Healthcare ecosystem through digital highways.

Regarding development of ecosystem for the digital mission, Secretary directed the officers to ensure that all the modules of the Health Management Information System (HMIS) including scan and share queue registration are rolled out in a time bound manner.

The Secretary, while reviewing level of integration at block levels, stressed upon the participation by all the stakeholders. He asked the Principals of Government Medical Colleges and the Head of Departments to accomplish the task in a time-bound manner so that intended objectives of the mission are realized for public welfare. He reiterated that proper digitization of health records shall be the only way to ensure delivery of quality health care delivery in a professional and accountable manner.

The meeting was attended by Mission Director NHM, CEO AB-PMJAY, all the Principals and HODs among other senior officers of the department.

