E-bikes for public sharing in Srinagar soon

Srinagar: E-bikes meant for public sharing are set to hit Srinagar soon as a group of Kashmiri youth have set it up in association with Srinagar Smart City Limited.

Sheikh Yamin, Co-founder and Managing Director of Curve Electrics, said that they have started the initiative of public sharing E-bikes in Srinagar and trial run was held from Dalgate to Kashmir University on Friday.

“50 E-bikes will be available in city at 11 docking stations and the main aim to start this venture is to get rid of traffic congestion and play a part in reducing the pollution levels in the city. As per our estimate, we will be able to stop emission of 750 metric tonne carbon in one year,” he said.

Sheikh added that docking stations include Nehru Park, Dalgate, Botanical Garden, Kashmir University, Nishat, Habak, Elahi Bagh, Islamia College, Sanat Nagar Chowk, Bemina and Lal Chowk. The charges are just 90 paisa per minute for riding the bike, he said.

“Anyone who wants to avail the service can come to the docking station and register with our docking executive by providing an identity card, phone number and name, at the first time,” he said. “We have designed these E-bikes ourselves and also assembled them here. They can run for 60 kilometres on a single charge,” he said.

Sheikh claimed that the E-bikes are GPS enabled and fitted with an anti-tampering system so that no one can tamper with the battery.

“It is an MTB type bike and can be used in all weather conditions. A basket has been fitted so that one can keep belongings in it and helmets are also available so that the rider can use them,” he said.

“As of now our E-bikes are unisex but in our next batch of 50 more E-bikes, the middle pipe will be taken off so as to encourage female riders to use these E-bikes as well,” he added.

KNO

