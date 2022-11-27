SKUAST Kashmir launches maiden agricultural drone

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir today added another feather to its cap when it used a drone for the first time.

The live demonstration of the drone operation was conducted under the able leadership of HVC Prof. N. A. Ganai and supervision of Director Extension, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi at KVK-Kulgam. It was another milestone of the University towards promoting precision agriculture in the region, a statement said.

Elaborating further Prof. N. A. Ganai said that the agriculture sector in the country is moving towards precision farming and is witnessing use of drones for timeliness, accuracy and appropriateness of various farm operations. “This results in an increase in yields as well as reduction in the cost of cultivation,” he said.

Prof Makhdoomi while deliberating upon the efficiency of the drone said that the drone with a payload of 10 Kilogram is fitted with all the latest Censors and Radar. “Its work efficiency can be gauged from the fact that it can successfully accomplish the work of 9 persons in just 10 minutes. As far as its speed is concerned, it can cover one hectare of area in 6 minutes. Regarding the saving in inputs, the area which requires 250 liters of pesticides by conventional methods can be covered with only one litre of pesticide with the help of a drone,” he said.

He further said that in the time to come, SKUAST-K will ensure a larger number of drones for performing various agricultural activities in different regions of the valley. For this the necessary awareness and training programmes will be conducted for the farming community and concerned scientists. The live demonstration was also witnessed by Dr. Manzoor Ahmed Ganai PC KVK Kulgam along with his scientific and technical staff and a large no. of farmers of the area

