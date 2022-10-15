05 Notorious Drug Peddlers Booked under PSA in Budgam, Shifted to Kot-Balwal Jail: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Budgam Police booked 05 notorious drug peddlers under PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority.

In a handout, the Police said that the drug peddlers booked under PSA are identified Nisar Ahmad Rather S/O Mushtaq Ahmad Rather R/O Kaisermullah Chadoora Budgam, Mohmmad Ashraf Kumar S/O Abdul Gaffar Kumar R/o Yarikha Khansahib Budgam, Mohmmad Altaf Latoo S/o Mohammad Amin Latoo R/O Dafpora, Nasrullahpora Budgam, Ghulam Qadir Malik S/O Ghulam Mohammad Malik R/O Shunglipora Khag, Budgam and Aadil Ahmad Pandith S/O Late Farooq Ahmad Pandith R/O Mazhama Magam, Budgam

The statement further stated that the booked drug peddlers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu. Pertinent to mention that the above drug peddlers were involved in 12 NDPS cases registered in various Police stations of the district and were promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of District Budgam. Despite their involvement in many FIR’s these drug peddlers did not mend their activities and were again promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth in various areas of district Budgam.

General public of Budgam appreciated the role of Police for their action against drug peddlers.Budgam Police’s consistent actions against the drug peddlers should reassure the community members that Budgam police is making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse, reads the statement.(GNS)

