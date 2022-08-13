Evolution of women’s education: From a right to a necessity

Gender inequality has been an issue for decades and even after all these years, women are still not being treated the same as men and are largely under-represented in most public fields. Women are still not given equal opportunities and are seen as incapable of doing the same job as males. They continue to play a secondary role in decision making. The major reason why there is such a large gap is due to the lack of education of women. The patriarchal instincts of society have resulted in years of discrimination. However, this is not the case everywhere. There are communities where women are given equal respect, importance and opportunities as men. But there are still some societies that need to evolve so that there is no gender discrimination and more equality.

While girls from one part of the country are privileged enough to get proper education and standing equal to boys, there is another part of society that prevents girls from pursuing their basic right of education. Making gender equality a part of training in jobs, at workplace and educational institutions could be a possible solution to help stem the prejudice that prevails throughout society, so that women can have the same chance to be as successful as men. Women’s full and equal participation in all the facets of society is a fundamental human right. Women are critical to finding solutions to the biggest challenges we face today and they must be heard and valued throughout society. Their perspectives and choices for their future have to be respected and supported.

Improved education among women has done a lot to shift deeply entrenched occupational segregation in both developed and developing countries. Women at present have vision, mission and are braver now. They have stopped serving others as slaves and serve themselves more now. They don’t doubt themselves and are more confident. It is not appropriate to say that their role has drastically changed but instead they have taken new roles along with the roles they used to play earlier. Women now can make big changes in people’s lives instead of only making changes for their family. Women in future would be ruling the nation instead of merely helping men. That’s the vision to create a better life for them.

Women’s empowerment in India is dependent on variables like geographical location, educational status, social status and age. Women’s education not only empowers families but communities and economies. The education of women will help to remove the social stigma that surrounds it. It is the key to eliminate social evils such as female infanticide, dowry, child marriage, harassment etc. This will not just help the women of today but of the future generations as well who can live in a world where gender equality exists. Half of the world’s population is of women and educating them will help attain overall socio-economic development. No nation can prosper if the half of population remains illiterate. A woman is a future mother and if she becomes educated her children will also be educated. A better educated mother tends to be more informed about nutrition and healthcare.

Every day, girls face barriers to education caused by poverty, cultural norms and practices, ignorance of parents, tradition, violence, lack of qualified women teachers, lack of educational facilities in rural areas, lack of supporting social attitudes, lack of proper supervision and guidance etc. The society will not be able to attain the maximum extent of growth if this continues to persist. These barriers need to be eradicated from society for overall inclusive development. The government and other associated NGOs should ensure that all girls and young women receive a quality education as it is their human right and a priority for global development.

Girls’ education goes beyond getting girls into school. It is also about ensuring that girls learn and feel safe while in school, have the opportunity to compete at all levels of education, gain socio-emotional and life skills necessary to navigate and adapt to a changing world, make decisions about their own lives and contribute to the world.

Women need to become well versed in their rights. Financial independence is one of the most important essentials for the attainment of gender equality. Women should aim to become more independent in terms of financial, emotional and social terms. They should be encouraged to pursue their passion and dream. This will not only make them economically independent but also act as a strong stimulant for their self-esteem and self-gratification. Economic independence makes a woman feel confident about herself and gives her a sense of accomplishment. Women should be more vocal about their struggles and success. This will encourage other women as well to put forth their share of struggles. This will provide a platform to the voices which have been suppressed.

Women’s education strengthens economies and reduces inequality. It provides women an opportunity to fulfil their potential. It also decreases the chances of abuse as educated women are much less likely to suffer domestic abuse than their illiterate counterparts. It also decreases child mortality rates as educated mothers are often more knowledgeable about children’s nutrition, proper sanitation practices and medical care. Furthermore, children with educated mothers are more likely to attend school and pursue higher levels of education than their peers with uneducated mothers. Educated women provide a better starting point for the next generation and more emphasis is placed on gender equality as women in leadership tend to fight for disenfranchised groups. Last but not the least, women should achieve education for themselves. Life is not easy and it will never be. It is meant to be difficult, we can’t expect it to be like the happily ever after story of Cinderella, so, be your own saviour.

