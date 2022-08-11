Three soldiers,Two militants killed in Pre-Dawn attack in Rajouri

Jammu: Three soldiers and two militants, suspected to be fidayeen, were killed and two soldiers including a Major were injured in a gunfight in Darhal area of Rajouri on Thursday, officials said.

The gunfight happened in Pargal area early this morning, defence ministry spokesman based in Jammu said.

“2 (militants) trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal Rajouri were detected and engaged by alert troops. The (militants) have been neutralised,” he said in a statement said.

5 soldiers also suffered injuries and are being treated, he added.

Sources said that one among the soldiers is a Major. Three soldiers among the injured succumbed to wounds, they said. (GNS)

