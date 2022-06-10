Students, staff in Kashmir govt schools pay tributes to Rajni Bala

Srinagar: Students and staff members of government schools in Kashmir on Thursday observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to a teacher who was shot dead by militants inside a school in Kulgam district last month, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who met the slain teacher Rajni Bala’s family on Wednesday, announced that the government high school in the Gopalpora area in Kulgam will be named after her. Bala was shot dead by militants on May 31.

“Two minutes’ silence was observed in government schools across various districts of Kashmir division for the peace to the departed soul of teacher Rajni Bala,” the officials said.

They said the teaching staff and students paid tributes to the departed soul and recalled her services to the education department.

Sinha in a tweet said, “The government high school, Gopalpora in Kulgam will be named after Rajni Bala. Assured her husband, Rajkumar, that all his demands and concerns will be resolved on priority basis.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print