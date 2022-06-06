Expulsion due to ‘threat from foreign powers’: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said the BJP’s action against its two spokespersons over their remarks against Prophet Muhammad came under duress following “threats from external powers” and exposed its “muscular posturing”.
Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the BJP of pushing India into a dark age of religious polarisation to “subserve its parochial political agenda in the short term”.
“The placatory expulsion of two key members and spokespersons of the BJP from its primary membership, done obviously under duress of threats from external powers, exposes the much touted ‘muscular posturing’ and positioning of the BJP and the Modi government,” he said in a statement.
“Is the BJP sincere in course correcting? Is the BJP trying to atone for its immeasurable sins or is it more chameleon-like posturing,” he also asked.
