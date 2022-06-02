Budgam attack: One among injured succumbs, another stable

Budgam: One among the two non-local residents, who were shot at and injured in Khanda, Magraypora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday, succumbed at Srinagar hospital.

An official said that the duo were fired upon by the suspected militants.

He said in the incident, both were shifted to hospital for treatment.

An official said that one among them identified as Dilkhush resident of Bihar was declared dead on arrival at SMHS hospital while as injured identified as Goria of Punjab is stable.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

