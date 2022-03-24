Vishwa Bharti College Srinagar J&K organized a book launching program on 22/March/2022 which was participated by august academia, faculty members, Scholars and Students. The book launching program was organized to felicitate the Author Prof. Ronika Yousuf Department of Zoology for her book titled “Biology of Invertebrates and Vertebrates”published by Discovery Publication House New Delhi. The program was graced by Chief Guest Prof. (Dr.) Syed Javiad Iqbal Kamli Principal of Vishwa Bharti College and other partipants were Prof Syed Muzaffer, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad, Prof. Asifa, Prof. Mehraj, Prof. Tahir, Prof. Amina, Prof. Saleema, Prof. Dilafroza, Prof Parveen, Prof Sabiha, Prof Adfer, Prof. Muneera, Prof. Muzamil, Prof Mymoona, Prof. Andleeb, Prof Afshana, Prof. Duri, Prof. Shahnaz, Prof. Bilquees, Ms Asmat etc. The Author expressed the briefs about her book and expressed her deep gratitude towards the dignitaries and guests
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post