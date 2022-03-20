Commissioner SMC visits Moominaabad Tengpora to review drainage scheme

Srinagar: Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation today visited Moominaabad Tengpora and its adjoining areas to review the ongoing works of Drainage scheme of MoominaAbad and its adjoining areas.
He was accompanied by S.E Drainage Ehsaan Ul Haq and other officers of the Corporation .
It was informed at site that the work of Drainage scheme at a cost of Rs 9 crores having a 4 km main and sub drain length is 40% completed and shall be in a full state of completion within four months.
The drainage scheme that comes under city development drainage interventions will cater to critical water logging issues of all right and left areas including lanes of Moominaabad Tengpora with the entire left side of Highway Byepass .
The functioning of this drainage network will ease out the issues of the people and cater to the public demands living in these low lying areas.
Commissioner SMC Athar Amir khan passed on directions to the concerned to expedite the work so that it is completed within stipulated time
