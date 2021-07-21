Mercury to rise, again, from today

Highway closed for maintenance

SRINAGAR: The Meteorological centre in Srinagar on Tuesday said that the weather will be going to be dry from Wednesday across Kashmir valley.

Director of the centre, Sonum Lotus, told Kashmir Reader, “The weather from 21-25 July will remain mainly dry but there is a chance of light rainfall in some places of the valley during these days.”

Lotus said that the day and night temperatures, which have remained nearly normal for this time of year in the last two days, will increase from Wednesday.

“The highest day temperature in Kashmir on Tuesday was recorded at 25.8 degree Celsius at Srinagar, and lowest temperature was recorded as 15.2 degree Celsius at Gulmarg,” Lotus said.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Superintendent of Traffic Police for Rural Kashmir, told Kashmir Reader that due to maintenance and repairing of the road, no traffic movement will be allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Wednesday.

