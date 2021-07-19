Advisory on swimming in water bodies after rise in drowning cases

SRINAGAR: After back-to-back drowning incidents, the administration in Kashmir has restricted swimming at water bodies to prevent deaths.

The move comes after more than five persons drowned in water bodies in the past few days.

The disaster management department in its latest advisory has said that people should not venture out into the water unless they know how to swim.

“Don’t dive into the water or push someone into the water. Don’t swim alone, especially if you are not an inexperienced swimmer,” it said.

The current may be faster, it reads, with dangerous undercurrents, which was difficult even for experienced swimmers.

Disaster Management Director Aamir Ali told Kashmir Reader that all the districts have been asked to take the necessary actions in this regard.

Many places such as Ganderbal, Baramulla and Poonch have already restricted swimming in places like, he said. Besides, Aamir said, training is being imparted among the community for the prevention of drowning.

The department has also asked the public not to swim under bridges, dams and water bodies. It also asked not to jump from the higher levels into the flowing water or jump from the height into the flowing water.

At Ashai Bagh in Srinagar, a number of youths lost their lives when they jumped from the bridge into the water bodies. Many lost battle while swimming when they lost their appetite.

“A rope, lifejacket, lifebuoy, or improvised flotation device should be made available for rescue operations at places where drowning incidents happen. Enter the water where adequate supervision and rescue cover is available,” the advisory said

“Elders should keep a constant visual contact with children when they are swimming. Learn first aid as you might save someone’s life,” it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print