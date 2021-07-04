Only one death from Covid in Kashmir in 24 hours

238 new cases in Kashmir, 100 in Jammu

Srinagar: Two Covid patients lost their lives in J&K while 338 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 238 were reported in Kashmir Division and 100 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said. Of the 2 deaths, 1 each was reported in Jammu and Kashmir Divisions. Srinagar and Jammu districts reported zero deaths.

One death was reported in Baramulla and one in Kishtwar district.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 96, while Jammu district reported 14 new cases. The bulletin said that 497 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 177 from Jammu Division and 320 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 4,048 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 96 new cases and currently has 784 active cases, with 100 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 19 new cases and currently has 263 active cases, with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 20 new cases and currently has 220 active cases, with 40 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 16 new cases and currently has 167 active cases, with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 19 new cases and currently has 225 active cases, with 34 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 19 new cases and has 154 active cases, with 42 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 10 new cases and has 114 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 21 new cases and has 185 active cases with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 16 new cases and has 172 active cases with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 10 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 14 new cases, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 12, Doda 42, Kathua 3, Kishtwar 14, Samba zero, Poonch 7, Ramban 4, and Reasi zero.

