Forces launch search op in Shopian

Shopian: Government forces on Monday carried out a cordon and search operation at Takipora village in Dangam area of Shopian district but the operation was called off after no trace of militants was found in the village.
Locals from the village said that a joint team of government forces besieged the village around 4 am on Monday and started door-to-door searches in the village.
They said that dozens of residential houses and other structures were searched by the joint team of government forces.
A police source said that a cordon and search operation in the village was launched by 34 Rashtriya Rifles of army, police and 14th battalion of Centre Reserve Police Force after they had inputs about the presence of militants in the village. He said that the search operation was called off after no trace of militants was found.
