Another leopard captured in Pampore by Wildlife team

PAMPORE: The Jammu and Kashmir wildlife department on late Tuesday evening captured another leopard from Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Official said that It was the second leopard caught by the wildlife department Range Office Khrew on two consecutive days.

The movement of the two leopards along with two cubs was reported in the area, following which the wildlife department Range office Khrew laid down cages at different places in the area. He said

Wildlife official told Kashmir Reader that they received information that two leapords and two cubs had been spotted in the area following which they sent their teams to capture it.

Range Officer wildlife Range Khrew Khursheed Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that the team laid a trap in Munpora Wuyan area of Pampore after local residents complained that a group of leopards was roaming freely in the residential areas, posing danger to their lives and livestock.

He added that one leopard was caught on Monday late night and other on Tuesday late evening.

He said that the leopards were shifted to Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary.

” efforts are on to capture two more cubs,”he said.

Meanwhile, Locals of the several village appreciated wildlife officials from Range office Khrew for the timely action.

They secured lives of residents and livestock from possible damage by capturing the leopard, the locals said.

The Leopard, locals said, was roaming in the area for many days and had created scare among residents in Munpora, Wuyan, Andrusoo, Konibal, Meej and other adjoining areas.

