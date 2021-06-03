DC Anantnag sets target to bring positivity rate to 5 percent

ANANTNAG: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Piyush Singla on Wednesday said that there has been a reduction of 7 percent positivity rate during the last 15 days and it has come down from 14.2 percent to about 7.2 percent during this period with the positive cases coming in two digit numbers for last 2 days.

He said this while briefing about the Covid-19 situation in the district through a video message from DC Office Anantnag, an official handout said.

Singla informed the recovery rate has improved by a margin of about 9 percent from 61 to 70.8 percent during these two weeks hoping it would get better in the days to come.

“Though the gross indicators have been favourable for the last few days, the ongoing unlock phase is very critical and people should not lower the guard against the pandemic and stick to COVID-19 guidelines,” he said.

Singla said that the district has taken the task of bringing the positivity rate to below 5 percent on mission mode in days to come and concrete steps are afoot to achieve the same with active support and cooperation from all stakeholders like traders, transporters, civil society members and religious leaders.

“Regarding the ongoing vaccination drives, the DC said more than 2.1 lac inoculations have been done with about 63 percent people in above 45 year priority category besides 20000 people in 18-45 high risk/vulnerable groups having received the first dose so far,” he said. adding about 70 to 80 percent shopkeepers have been vaccinated and the rest will be covered in near future.

Singla also impressed upon all stakeholders to follow roasters and regulatory measures regarding markets, transport etc issued by District Administration and expressed hope that with active cooperation from all sections of the society the positivity rate will come down further and the place will be safer for all.

The readers can reach us through the official twitter handle of DC Anantnag @DCAnantnag, District Information Centre Anantnag @AnantnagDIPRC.

