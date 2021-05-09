Record 60 people die of Covid in J&K, 4788 more positive cases

Srinagar: A record sixty people died of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir while 4,788 daily cases were reported on Saturday.

According to officials, 42 deaths were reported in Jammu and 18 in Kashmir. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 5 and 23 deaths. Of the rest, six deaths were reported in Budgam, five in Rajouri, four in Ramban, three in Pulwama, Udhampur, Kathua, one each in Kupwara, Anantnag, Bandipora, Kulgam, Doda, Samba, Kishtwar and Poonch.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 3259 from Kashmir Division and 1529 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 853 and 634.

The bulletin said that 2500 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 910 from Jammu Division and 1590 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 4,6535 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 853 new cases and currently has 1,0951 active cases, with 697 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 470 new cases and currently has 3980 active cases, with 224 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 444 new cases and currently has 3154 active cases, with 147 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 325 new cases and currently has 2212 active cases, with 136 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 131 new cases and currently has 1478 active cases, with 54 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 573 new cases and has 3441 active cases, with 120 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 83 new cases and has 759 active cases, with 54 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 55 new cases and has 874 active cases with 45 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 237 new cases and has 2642 active cases with 71 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 88 new cases and currently has 896 active cases with 42 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 634 new cases, Udhampur 181 , Rajouri 247, Doda 22, Kathua 169 , Kishtwar 23, Samba 66, Poonch 82, Ramban 63 and Reasi 42.

