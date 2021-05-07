Record Covid surge, 4926 cases, 52 deaths

Kashmir reports 3241 positives

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 4926 cases, breaching yesterday’s highest ever daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic broke out last year, and also reported 52 deaths.

According to officials, 34 deaths were reported in Jammu and 18 in Kashmir. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 10 and 21 deaths. Of the rest, three in Anantnag, two each in Baramulla, Pulwama, Udhampur, Rajouri, Samba, Poonch , one each in Budgam, Kishtwar, .

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 3241 from Kashmir Division and 1685 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 1070 and 617.

The bulletin said that 2836 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1041 from Jammu Division and 1795 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 4,1666 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1078 new cases and currently has 1,0666 active cases, with 1120 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 353 new cases and currently has 3422 active cases, with 123 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 605 new cases and currently has 2644 active cases, with 165 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 171 new cases and currently has 2028 active cases, with 58 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 124 new cases and currently has 1293 active cases, with 64 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 314 new cases and has 2512 active cases, with 90 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 90 new cases and has 709 active cases, with 110 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 126 new cases and has 750 active cases with 31 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 218 new cases and has 2193 active cases with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 170 new cases and currently has 763 active cases with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 617 new cases, Udhampur 121 , Rajouri 232, Doda 51, Kathua 200 , Kishtwar 36, Samba 131, Poonch 124, Ramban 108 and Reasi 65.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print