Govt starts tele-psychiatric, psychological services in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: With surge in Covid-19 cases, the Divisional Administration Kashmir has started tele–psychiatric and psychological services to dispel stress, fear and anxiety among the people during the ongoing pandemic.

Under the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, a team of doctors and experts shall remain available for the general public through various toll free numbers and mobile phones from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm to provide counselling to people for their strong mental and physical health.

“The counselling is one among the measures taken to enhance and boost the motivation of people to remain both mentally and physically healthy and shall enhance the motivation and positivity among the people particularly Covid- affected persons during the home isolation period,” said an official spokesperson.

The team of consultants from department of Psychiatry IMHANS-K, GMC Srinagar shall include Dr Mohammad Maqbool (Prof &Head) who shall be available on his phone number- 7889818196, while as Dr Yasir Hussain on 7006690548, Dr Rayees Ahmad- 6005027377, Dr Junaid Nabi-9797199799, Dr Altaf Ahmad- 7006244948, Dr Shabir Ahmad- 7006296837 and Dr Fazle shall be available on 9696028541.

A team of psychologists including Dr Sadaqat Rehman- 9419038368, Masood Maqbool- 6006175374 and Aijaz Ahmad- 7006314064 shall be available to the general public on Monday, Thursday and Saturday respectively. They have been spared for 3 days only to ensure smooth running of other services.

The purpose of the counselling is to ensure that people currently in home situation are aware about precautions, maintaining Covid behaviour and precautions besides assisting the general public in living a healthy life during the pandemic.

In these unprecedented times, such steps would not only benefit the people in home isolation but would also be effective in breaking the chain.

The team shall be available between 10:30am to 4:00 pm daily.

Moreover, Dr Iftikhar Hussain, In-Charge ISM Covid-19 Kashmir has been instructed to ensure smooth supply and distribution of Immune boosting medicines among general public and forces including Army, Police and paramilitary forces in all contaminated zones.

