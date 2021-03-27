Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Shopian: An encounter broke out between militants and the government forces in Dangam village of Harmain belt in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, an official said on Saturday evening.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

Meanwhile, sources said that one to two militants are believed to be trapped in the area—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print