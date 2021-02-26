World’s highest railway bridge almost ready over the Chenab

Srinagar: For the first time since the project of connecting Jammu and Kashmir with rest of India through railway, one of the glitches which prevented its completion is about to be removed. The glitch was the difficulty to join rugged mountainous terrain by a railway tack.
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday tweeted that “Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position. It is all set to be the world’s highest Railway bridge.”
The 476 metre-long steel arch, which is set to be the “world’s highest” railway bridge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, is almost ready. The minister shared a picture of the steel arch reaching completion.
The bridge will be a key link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project.
The arch has cost around ?1,250-crore. It is suspended over 359 metres above the Chenab river bed and stands 35 metres taller than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.