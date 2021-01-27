One death, 74 new cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: One person died of Covid-19 while 74 new positive cases were reported on Tuesday, 23 from Jammu division and 51 from Kashmir division.

The government’s daily bulletin on Covid-19 said that 54 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 21 from Jammu Division and 33 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,103 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 37 new cases and currently has 285 active cases, with 18 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 3 new cases and currently has 47 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Budgam reported 2 new cases and currently has 51 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 3 new cases and currently has 63 active cases. Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 36 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Anantnag reported 2 new cases, has 51 active cases; Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 22 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours; Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 69 active cases; Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 31 active cases; Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 34 active cases.

Jammu district reported 20 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0, and Reasi 1.

The bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that the government has started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS doctors for residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from Google play store.

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

