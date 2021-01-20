483 affected water supply schemes restored

Jal Shakti starts helpline in case of non-availability of drinking water

SRINAGAR: Jal Shakti (PHE) Department Kashmir has restored all 483 affected water supply schemes post heavy snowfall across the region.

The department has restored 257 gravity water supply schemes and 226 lift water supply schemes which were affected after Kashmir valley witnessed heavy snowfall on January 2nd and 3rd, 2021.

The department in its statement said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had taken a review with regard to winter preparedness and had directed to restore any disruption within 24 hours.

In the aftermath of heavy snowfall between January 2 and 3, the department deputed adequate field staff and machinery at different sites in the entire Kashmir Valley for restoration of these schemes in order to give relief to the general public.

Wherever, the statement said, Lift Water Supply Schemes could not function on account of non-availability of electricity, diesel generators were put in use for operationalization to provide immediate relief to the general public on account of drinking water supply.

In district Srinagar restoration works were completed within 24 hours, while as in other districts restoration works have been completed as per target, it added.

It added that during the last few days due to extreme low temperatures, the pipe network system has been damaged on account of freezing of water in certain areas for which restoration works have been completed for most of the schemes, and added that for the remaining schemes the restoration work is under progress on war footing basis.

The department has also urged the consumers to use water judiciously and in case of any complaint regarding non-availability of water, the following telephone numbers can be contacted for redressal: 0194-2450247, 0194-2477207.

