Srinagar: Former government gunman, Ghulam Mohammad Lone alias Papa Kishtwari accused of murdering many civilians died at a Police Hospital in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

They said Lone was taken to the hospital from from Central Jail where he was detained as he was unwell for quite some time and was undergoing regular checks up.

On Thursday, he had a cardiac arrest and later died, the officials added. (GNS)

