5th Shaikh-ul-Alam Memorial Lecture held at KU

Srinagar: The 5th Shaikh-ul-Alam Memorial Lecture was held at the University of Kashmir on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad was chief guest on the occasion.

In his remarks, Prof Talat underscored the significance of holding special lectures on themes of importance for students and researchers alike.

“Inviting eminent scholars and experts from different fields of study to talk on vital issues is one of the important ways to share knowledge and expertise,” he said, asserting that memorial lectures are a fitting tribute to the great legacy of revered saints, erudite scholars and intellectuals who have contributed vastly in the promotion of knowledge and information.

The online-cum-offline lecture titled “Urdu Drama: Fikri wa Fanni Abaad” was organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) in collaboration with the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL).

Prof Naseem Ahmad, former Head, Department of Urdu, Banaras Hindu University, presided over the lecture session, while Prof Shafeeqa Parveen, former director DDE and Prof Mushtaq Ahmad, Dean Open and Distance Learning, University of Kashmir, were the guests of honour.

Prof Mohammad Shahid Hussain, former chairperson, Centre of Indian Languages, JNU, presented the Memorial Lecture, which, among others, was attended by research scholars and students from different departments of the University of Kashmir and the Central University of Kashmir.

Prof Hussain talked at length about the history of Urdu drama, its features and kinds, while deliberating upon stage, radio and television dramas as well as the contemporary relevance of the Urdu drama.

Prof Tariq Ahmad Chisti, Director DDE, delivered the welcome address.

Prof Salahudiin Tak, Prof Parveen, Prof Mushtaq and Prof Sujaan Kour also spoke on various aspects of the lecture.

Dr Altaf Anjum conducted proceedings of the lecture session, while Dr Habeebullah Shah delivered a vote thanks.

