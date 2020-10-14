Protest erupts after army vehicle injures elderly man in central Kashmir’s Kangan

Kangan: A 70-year-old man was injured after hit by an army vehicle at Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday afternoon triggering protests against the army by locals.

The injured elderly man has been identified as Mohammad Maqbool, a resident of Ganiwan Gund.

Witnesses said that the vehicle, part of a convoy, hit the man on Srinagr-Leh National Highway at Ganiwan Market injuring him.

The injured manwas immediately shifted to nearby hospital from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.

In the meantime, angry youths stopped Army vehicle involved in the incident and demanded the arrest of the erring driver, an eyewitness said.

The Protesters also brought the the traffic on the busy highway to a standstill as per eyewitnesses.

