Covid spike continues with 1578 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported nine deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday taking the number of victims to 854.
The region also witnessed another spike in new cases as 1,578 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Of the new cases, 770 were from Kashmir and 808 from Jammu division. They include 73 travellers, 33 in Kashmir and 40 in Jammu.
Jammu district continued to witness a massive surge in cases as 415 more were detected in the past 24 hours. Kishtwar reported 42 cases, Reasi 2, Kathua 38, Udhampur 101, Samba 44, Rajouri 64, Poonch 49and Doda 26.
In Kashmir, Srinagar reported 267 cases, Budgam 176, Ganderbal 47, Anantnag 41, Bandipora 70, Kupwara 66, Baramulla 43, Pulwama 34, Kulgam 18, and Shopian 8.
Of the 854 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 717 are of residents of Kashmir and 137 of residents of Jammu division. Srinagar district with 247 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (111), Budgam (69), Pulwama (60), Anantnag (53), Kupwara (56), Kulgam (40), Shopian (29), Bandipora (27) and Ganderbal (25).
In Jammu division, Jammu district with 81 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (14), six in Poonch, 11 in Kathua, 4 in Udhampur, 7 in Samba, and one each in Ramban and Kishtwar.