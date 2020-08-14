Deadly accident on NH in Pampore: 2 dead, 2 injured

Pampore: Two persons were killed and two others injured in a deadly road accident on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH) at Galandar in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.
Eyewitnesses told Kashmir Reader that a speeding dumper loaded with boulders overturned and fell on a Maruti Swift car (JK11A-3322) in which four passengers were on board.
All the four passengers suffered serious injuries and were taken to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Pampore where two of them were declared brought dead.
Among the two dead, one was identified as Raja, 23, son of Jameel Ahmad, resident of Resai but living at present in Awantipora, while the other person was identified as Fayaz Ahmad Khanday, 43, son of Ghulam Hassan Khanday of Kulgam.
The driver of the dumper (JK03F-8232) escaped from the spot. Soon after, police launched a manhunt to nab him.
A case (FIR number 63/2020 under section 279, 337, 427 IPC) has been registered at Police Station Pampore.
Pampore: Two persons were killed and two others injured in a deadly road accident on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH) at Galandar in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.