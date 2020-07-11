Army soldier killed in Poonch

Jammu: A 36-year-old Army soldier was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in the early hours.

Havildar Sambur Gurung was injured in the firing and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Indian troops guarding the borderline retaliated, resulting in exchanges, they said.

A defence spokesman said, “Havildar Sambur Gurung was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty”.

This is the third day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire. Pakistani troops heavily shelled forward areas and villages in several sectors of Poonch district during the last two days, leaving two women dead.

Meanwhile, a woman who was injured in an alleged firing and shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Poonch district on July 8 succumbed to the injuries, officials said on Friday.

They said that Hakam Bi (60) wife of Mohammad Sahrif of Lanjoite, succumbed to wounds at GMC Jammu where she was admitted for specialised treatment.

Police Post in-charge Balakote Shoket Amin Khan confirmed to GNS that the woman died at JMC Jammu. With her death, two women have died in the incident which took place on July 8.

Earlier a woman identified as Rashim Bi (65) wife of Mohammad Azam of Sagra, at present Lanjoite Balakote, was killed.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print