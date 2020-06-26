Two militants killed in Sopore, bodies sent to Baramulla for burial

‘Any family claiming to be kith or kin can come forward for identification and participation in last rites’: Police

Baramulla: Two local militants were killed in a brief gunfight with government forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

Official sources said that after receiving specific input of presence of some militants in Hardshiva village in police district Sopore, a team comprising army’s 22RR, paramilitary CRPF, and police cordoned off Reshi Mohla of the village and closed all its entry and exit points.

They said that as the forces reached near the suspected spot, hiding militants opened fire, to which the forces retaliated and two militants were gunned down.

Police said that they recovered a large quantity of arms from the possession of the slain militants.

Local sources said that the firing started at about 4am and continued for an hour. Local sources identified the slain militants as Waleed-ul-Islam, a resident of Behrampora Rafiabad and Bilal Ahmad Parray, son of Ghulam Mohiudin Parray, a resident of Yamberzalwari Sopore. Police did not officially identify the duo.

Internet services were snapped in parts of Sopore in wake of the encounter.

The statement released by the police said that they had “specific input generated by Police in Sopore regarding presence of militants in the village Hardshiva area of Sopore”, following which a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, army’s 22RR, and CRPFs 179Bn in the said area.

“During the search operation as the presence of militants was ascertained, they were given the opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated to. In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identification and affiliation of the killed militants is being ascertained. However, as per credible sources the killed militants belonged to proscribed LeT outfit,” the police statement said.

The statement added that the bodies of the killed militants have been sent to Baramulla for last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities, including collection of their DNA. “In case any family claims the killed militants to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification and participation in last rites at Baramulla,” the statement said.

“In this connection a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bomie and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any,” the police said in their statement.

