11 discharged, after recovery from SKIMS Bemina

SRINAGAR: Eleven more COVID-19 patients admitted in SKIMS Hospital Bemina for treatment after testing positive at various referral centres were discharged today the 21th of June, 2020 after successful completion of treatment and testing negative before discharge. They include two from Srinagar, eight from Budgam, and one from Shopian. With this the number of COVID-19 recovered patient’s moves to 404 out of total COVID positive admitted patients numbering 518 till date. The recovery rate at present is more than 77.9% with four fatalities; the mortality rate is 0.77%. The treated patients include COVID positive patients admitted for maternity care wherein till date 34 deliveries of COVID positive pregnant ladies including 18 major surgeries (LSCS) for child birth have been done.

Besides this, the COVID Testing Lab at SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina is conducting more than 500 Tests daily and till date 18710 tests have been conducted.

Keeping in view the career of students pursing MBBS and Post-Graduation, the Faculty is continuously taking online classes as per the roster and actively involved in exam related work following all SOPs.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print