Amit Shah Again Takes Charge Of Home

New Delhi, June 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the new Government will take its efforts for India’s security to the next level and build Bharat as a bulwark against terrorism, insurgency and Naxalism. After taking charge of the Union Home Ministry for the second consecutive term, he also said the ministry under him remains committed to the security of the nation and its people, as it always has been. Shah, 59, who has been holding the portfolio since 2019, has
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post