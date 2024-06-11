UN says more than half of Gaza’s buildings destroyed by Israel

UNITED NATIONS: More than half of Gaza’s buildings have been destroyed by the Israelis since it unleashed its brutal war machine against Gazans over eight months ago, according to the United Nations.

The Israeli regime began to wreak death and destruction in the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing more than 37,000 people in the Palestinian territory since then.

“More than half of all buildings have been destroyed,” the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) raised the alarm through a post on X, citing data from the United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT). “The destruction in Gaza is indescribable.”

The UN agency insisted that the suffering and killing of the millions of Palestinian people in Gaza must be stopped.

“Clearing the rubble will take years. Healing from the psychological trauma of this war will take even longer,” UNRWA noted, highlighting the utmost urgency of establishing a ceasefire in Gaza. “This suffering must come to an end.”

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan has sought an arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his minister of military affairs, Yoav Gallant, over the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the occupying regime forces in the occupied territory in past months.

Khan announced last month he had reasonable grounds to believe that the Israeli prime minister and his military chief “bear criminal responsibility” for the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the besieged Palestinian territory. These included targeted attacks on Gaza civilians and starvation.

The ICC prosecutor’s decision was rejected by Israel’s backers in the West.

US President Joe Biden disapproved with ICC seeking arrest warrants for the war-mongering Zionist leaders.

Agencies

