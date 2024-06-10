Southern representation in Modi 3.0 govt: 13 ministers take oath

BENGALURU: More than a dozen parliamentarians from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu were inducted on Sunday in the Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rewarding the BJP’s coalition partners in the southern states.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Pralhad Joshi, who were part of the previous Cabinet, were among those who took oath here at a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Union Minister of State in the previous Modi government, Shobha Karandlaje, and former minister in the state government V Somanna — both from BJP — were also sworn in.

