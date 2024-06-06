12th Class Results By Or Before This Evening: JK BOSE Official

Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir Bose of School Education is set to announce the results of twelfth class by or before this evening.A Board official said that all the arrangements are in place and we are set to announce the results very soon, more probably by or before this evening only.“The arrangements and modalities have been done away with and students can check their results from the official website of the JK BOSE, once they (results) are officially announced,” added the official.

