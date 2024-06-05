Sajad concedes defeat, greets Er Rashid

Srinagar: Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone on Tuesday conceded defeat and congratulated Er Rashid for his victory in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.
“With all humility at my command I accept defeat. And it is time to congratulate Engineer Rashid,” said Lone on X.
“I wanted to make a difference. I thought we should be empowered economically, socially and politically to be able to make a difference and be counted. We had suffered a lot in the past 30 yrs and been robbed of all our dignity. The people’s mandate is supreme. I accept the people mandate with all humility,” he said.
Rashid is currently leading in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat with a margin of over one lakh votes.
