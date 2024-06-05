JK people’s verdict clear: Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Tuesday said that his party accepts the defeat with “grace and humility”.
In a post on X, Bukhari said: “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have spoken, and their verdict is clear. With grace and humility, we accept the outcome of the elections. The rejection of dynastic politics and the defeat of the former two Chief Ministers of J&K is a resounding message, and we acknowledge the desire for change”.
“Congratulations to the winning candidates on their well-deserved success! We will use this opportunity to introspect, learn from our mistakes, and emerge stronger and more resilient. We respect the democratic process and the will of the people, and we look forward to a fresh start. May this new chapter bring prosperity, peace, and progress to Jammu and Kashmir,” the post on X added.
Apni Party had fielded two of its candidates namely Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Zaffar Iqbal Manhas from Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seats respectively. The party had also endorsed electoral support to Peoples Conference candidate Sajad Gani Lone in north Kashmir’s Baramulla seat.