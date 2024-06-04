Kaleeth accident: FIR lodged against driver, conductor

JAMMU: A Matador (mini bus) travelling from Akhnoor to Naryana met with a tragic accident at Kaleeth in the Khour subdivision yesterday. The accident resulted in the death of two passengers, while several others sustained injuries.
In response, District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya announced that financial relief would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased. He also confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against the driver and conductor of the mini bus, with legal action to follow under relevant laws.
The injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at SDH Akhnoor, where they are being provided with proper medical care.
JAMMU: A Matador (mini bus) travelling from Akhnoor to Naryana met with a tragic accident at Kaleeth in the Khour subdivision yesterday. The accident resulted in the death of two passengers, while several others sustained injuries.