Kashmir gets relief from heat wave, Jammu sizzles in season’s hottest day

Srinagar: There was a slight relief from the present heat wave as rainfall at places brought down the maximum temperature in Kashmir valley on Wednesday.

A spell of rainfall coupled with thundershower and gusty winds over North, North western, Central and South Kashmir parts and Poonch, Rajouri, Banihal, Ramban and Batote in Jammu division provides slight relief from the present heat wave to the people.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar forecast a slight relief from the present heat wave during the next four days from Thursday over most parts of Kashmir division and hilly areas of Jammu.

The weather in Srinagar remained mostly cloudy with winds blowing around during the day provided much relief from the hot and humid weather conditions on Wednesday.

The MeT office predicted “another spell of heat wave very likely during June 3-4 over Kashmir division”.

However, there will be no respite in heat wave/hot & dry weather conditions over plains of Jammu division during the next 7 days.

Jammu recorded the maximum temperature at 44.8°C on Wednesday against the 43.6 °C recorded a day ago. it was 5.7 °C above normal during this period of the season, the MeT office said.

The weather will remain generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain and thunder at isolated places during May 30-31 while the weather will be partly to generally cloudy with light rain, thunder at isolated places during June 1-2. From June 3-4 the weather will remain generally dry.

There is also a possibility of light rain with thunder at scattered places during June5-7. Srinagar recorded the maximum temperature at 27.5°C on Wednesday against the 32.6 °C a day ago and it was 1.4 °C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had the maximum temperature 28.6 °C and it was 3.3°C above normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 25.6°C against the 27.8 °C a day ago and it was 2.8°C above normal for the tourist spot of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg experienced the maximum temperature at 19.0°C against the 22.4°C and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir district of Baramulla on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature at frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara recorded 27.9°C against the 30.9°C the previous day and the picnic spot of Kokernag had 28.3°C against the 31.0°C a day ago.

Barring Qazigund, Kokernag and Kupwara the minimum temperature recorded during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday across the Kashmir valley was hovering 1 to 2°C above normal, the MeT office said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print