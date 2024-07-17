J&K police apolitical, impartial force: ADGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is an impartial and apolitical force.

Reacting to the statement of Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain on mainstream politicians, the ADGP, said that the J&K police is professional and apolitical force, and works impartially.

He also visited Zadibal area on Youm-i-Ashoora today and oversees the arrangements on the occasion.

He paid glowing tributes to the Karbala martyrs and stated that adequate arrangements have been made for smooth observance of Youm-i-Ashoora.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, V K Birdhi also visited Zadibal to oversee the arrangements.

“We have made adequate arrangements to ensure that mourners won’t face any hardships on the occasion,” the IGP told reporters—

