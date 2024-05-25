ACB traps, arrests SHO Police Station Pantha Chowk for bribery

Srinagar: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu & Kashmir has apprehended a Station House Officer (SHO) Pantha Chowk and his associates for demanding and accepting a bribe.

The ACB in a statement said it apprehended Inspector Azim Iqbal Khan, SHO of Police Station Pantha Chowk, and his associate, Mushtaq Ahmad Abassi, on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of 8 lakh rupees.

The arrests followed a written complaint alleging that Inspector Khan, through his intermediary Abassi, demanded Rs 8 lakh to issue a report regarding an accident case, the ACB said, adding that the complainant needed this report to process an insurance claim for a damaged hydraulic excavator.

“Upon receiving the complaint, the ACB conducted a discreet verification, confirming the allegations. Consequently, an FIR (No. 13/2024) under section 7 read with section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was registered, initiating a thorough investigation,” the ACB said.

The investigation revealed that on March 25, 2024, an accident at the Khanmoh stone quarry resulted in much damage to a hydraulic excavator and the death of a labourer, Mohd Mushtaq, the bureau said. Following the incident, FIR No. 26/2024 under sections 188 and 304-A of the IPC was registered, and the case was assigned to Inspector Khan.

“Despite multiple court directives to release the excavator, Inspector Khan delayed the process, ultimately demanding Rs 8 lakh to issue the necessary reports,” the ACB said, adding that the complainant, under pressure, paid Rs 5.5 lakh but did not receive the reports.

A trap was set by the ACB, leading to the arrest of Inspector Khan and Abassi while accepting the remaining bribe amount of Rs 1.5 lakh and a cheque for Rs 50,000. Further searches uncovered Rs 5.36 lakh in cash from Inspector Khan’s official residence, it added.

“Both suspects were arrested after completing all legal formalities and will be presented before the Anti-Corruption Court in Srinagar,” the ACB said, adding that the investigation is ongoing—

