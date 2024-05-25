4 Punjab residents dead, 3 critical as vehicle skids off road in Kulgam

Srinagar: Four Punjab residents died, while three were critically injured in a road accident in Nipora area of Kulgam district on Saturday afternoon, officials said. An official said that a vehicle on way from Qazigund to Srinagar skidded off the road near grid station in Nipora area.He said 7 tourists—all from Punjab’s Moga district—were onboard the vehicle when the incident took place. “The injured were shifted to GMC hospital Anantnag, where 4 were pronounced dead and three are said to be critical,” he said. Police have taken cognisance of the incident—
