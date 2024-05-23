Militant Commander’s Property Attached

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir police on Wednesday attached the property of a self-styled terrorist commander in Shopian district of South Kashmir who has been allegedly involved in various terror-related cases in the district and adjoining areas.
Police said terrorist Commander Abid Ramzan Sheikh, alias Saifullah alias Khalid, has been involved in instigating young people to join terrorist ranks and has been linked to several violent incidents in the region.
“Police Shopian attached property of self styled Commander Abid Ramzan Sheikh @Saifullah@Khalid who is involved in various terror related cases in Shopian & adjoining districts.He is also involved in instigating budding youth to join terrorist ranks,” Shopian police said in a post on X.
The police action comes days after a former BJP Sarpanch was shot dead in the district. Former sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Heerpora village in Shopian, was shot dead at his home on Saturday night.
