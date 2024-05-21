People’s trust in democracy strengthened: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the remarkable surge in the voter turnout in Baramulla Lok Sabha polling which concluded on Monday.
Taking to social media platform X, Amit Shah called it a momentous occasion. He said, “A momentous occasion for Kashmir! Today, Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency registered an approximately 20% higher voter turnout compared to the last Lok Sabha elections.”
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, he stated that the government’s efforts towards peace and development have strengthened people’s trust in democracy. As per Shah, “Now it goes without saying that the Modi government’s endeavours to ensure peace and development in Kashmir have strengthened people’s trust in democracy.”
Moreover, batting for the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and targeting the opposition, Shah said, “It is a befitting reply to those who ask what has changed after the abrogation of Article 370.”