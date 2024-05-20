Takes Stock Of Election Preparedness— ‘Maintain Alertness’: IGP Kashmir Visits North Kashmir

Srinagar: IGP Kashmir V. K. Birdi (IPS) on Sunday visited all the districts of North Kashmir Range where he reviewed the security arrangements, law & order situation and election preparedness.
In a handout, the police said that during his visit, IGP Kashmir accompanied by DIG NKR Vivek Gupta-IPS met all the district SSsP and other zonal and sector police officers. He also checked the distribution of polling material and supervised the dispatch of polling parties.
All the SSPs briefed the IGP Kashmir about the deployment plans, security & contingency arrangements and polling party management, statement said. They also briefed V K Birdi about the measures taken by Police to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.
IGP Kashmir further directed the police officers to maintain alertness, display professionalism, and ensure successful elections, reads the statement.