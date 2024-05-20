Night temp drops amid forecast for dry weather in J&K

Srinagar: While generally dry weather has been forecast, night temperature recorded decrease at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A meteorological department official sais that Srinagar recorded a low of 12.4°C against 13.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.2°C against 10.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 6.5°C against 6.1°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 9.7°C against 10.8°C and it was 0.3°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 9.6°C against 11.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.7°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 8.0°C, same as on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 25.1°C against 25.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.0°C, Batote 15.8°C and Bhaderwah 12.6°C, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, generally dry weather is expected from May 20-27.

“Overall, no significant weather activity till May 27,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print