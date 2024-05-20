4 employees suspended, one disengaged for MCC violation

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Election Department has taken action against 40 government employees for violation of Model Code of Conduct in the Union Territory.

“Four employees have been suspended, disciplinary action has been initiated against one besides one employee has been disengaged from services and inquiry has been started against thirty four employees”, read a communique received here today in this regard.

The swift action against these employees of different departments of J&K has been initiated in response to the daily online reports being furnished by the concerned District Election Officers of different districts and offline complaints received on the official E-mail id of J&K Chief Electoral Officer, lodged by general public, office bearers of different political parties and Panchayati Raj Institutions regarding MCC violation.

The move was aimed to ensure free and fair conduct of ongoing general elections while adhering to zero tolerance policy of Election Commission of India against such violations.

The two employees have been placed under suspension in Kupwara, one in Ganderbal and one in Doda district with initiation of enquiry against them. Disciplinary action has been recommended against one employee whose involvement in political activities was proved while one chowkidar has been disengaged/dismissed from services for proved involvement in political activities.

The concerned authority has issued warning to one employee to remain careful in future who has pleaded to have committed the mistake unknowingly. In addition, the enquires are underway against thirty four employees including six gazetted employees which will be taken to logical conclusion as per the instructions of Election Commission of India.

The highest number of violations have been reported from Srinagar district followed by Kulgam and Rajouri as second highest and Udhampur and Ganderbal districts as third highest while lowest number of violations have been reported from Kishtwar, Bandipora, Reasi and Samba districts, added the communiqué

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print